Another South African Star Announces Shocking Retirement From Test Cricket

Heinrich Klaasen, the South African wicketkeeper-batter, has announced retirement from Test cricket for South Africa. He made this announcement through his Instagram account, where he released a statement.

He said in a statement, “After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket.”

He added, “It’s a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favorite format of the game. The battles that I faced on and off the field have made me the cricketer I am today.”

Klaasen expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country, describing the journey as incredible. He highlighted that the baggy Test cap he received is the most cherished cap in his collection.

Klaasen, who was known for his outstanding performance in limited-overs cricket for South Africa, only played four Test matches during his career. He made his Test debut against India in Ranchi in 2019 and played his last Test match against West Indies in 2023.

In these four Test matches, Klaasen managed to score a total of 104 runs, with an average of just 13. His highest individual score in a Test innings was 35, which he achieved against Australia in Sydney.

The Proteas has seen another major retirement announcement, with opener Dean Elgar retiring after the two-game Test series against India. Before that, Quinton de Kock also bid farewell to ODI cricket after the 2023 World Cup.