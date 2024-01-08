Misbah-ul-Haq Points Out Critical Flaw in Saim Ayub’s Technique

Former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq pointed out a technical flaw in Saim Ayub’s batting technique during his Test debut against Australia in Sydney.

In a video posted on Misbah’s Facebook, he praised Saim Ayub’s skills while suggesting a particular change in his technique.

ALSO READ Report Confirms Abrar Ahmed Got Injured Because of His Own Negligence

Misbah said, “He displayed excellent temperament, attacking the Australian bowlers during his brief innings. It seems he can assert dominance over the opposition and perform consistently for Pakistan.”

Misbah suggested that Saim Ayub needs to slightly adjust how he plays full-length balls from fast bowlers and spinners. He pointed out that Ayub’s front leg moves a bit too much, which could cause problems. This issue was apparent in how Ayub got out.

In the first innings of the third Test against Australia, Saim Ayub was out for a duck, but he showed glimpses of his skill in the second innings by scoring 33 runs from 53 balls. He played aggressively, hitting a six off Mitchell Starc and smacking a four on the first ball he faced from Pat Cummins.

It should be noted that Australia won against Pakistan by eight wickets in the last Test match of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and clinched the three-match Test series 3-0.

ALSO READ David Warner Reveals His Next Career Move After Test Retirement

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old talented batter is set to play in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting on January 12. He has usually batted at No.4, leading to questions about his batting order in the upcoming games.