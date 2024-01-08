National Citrus Fruit Festival is Coming Next Week

The Federal government in collaboration with the Government of Punjab will hold the National Citrus Festival on January 18th and 19th at Sargodha.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Federal National Heritage and Culture Division, in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, will hold a National Citrus Festival in Sargodha on January 18th and 19th to showcase the economic and agricultural significance of citrus.

Sargodha is considered as the Citrus Capital of Pakistan as this city serves as the nation’s diverse citrus heritage besides producing 80 percent of citrus.

According to details, Pakistan’s total citrus production is around 2.8 million tons this season compared to 1.3 million tons last year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also exports citrus to major markets including Canada, UK, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Indonesia, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Sources said that the federal Minister of Culture and Heritage, caretaker CM Punjab, and Ambassadors of different countries will participate in this festival.

The purpose of this Festival is to attract visitors from across Pakistan, promoting national unity through shared cultural experiences.

Sources added that the festival will provide a national platform for businesses, farmers, and artisans to showcase and sell citrus-related products, fostering economic growth and national resilience, thereby contributing to a more socially cohesive society.

In addition, the government by conducting this event also wants to educate the public on citrus farming techniques, nutritional benefits, and sustainable agricultural practices, reinforcing a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.