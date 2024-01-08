National Citrus Fruit Festival is Coming Next Week

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 8, 2024 | 11:33 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Federal government in collaboration with the Government of Punjab will hold the National Citrus Festival on January 18th and 19th at Sargodha.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Federal National Heritage and Culture Division, in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, will hold a National Citrus Festival in Sargodha on January 18th and 19th to showcase the economic and agricultural significance of citrus.

Sargodha is considered as the Citrus Capital of Pakistan as this city serves as the nation’s diverse citrus heritage besides producing 80 percent of citrus.

ALSO READ

According to details, Pakistan’s total citrus production is around 2.8 million tons this season compared to 1.3 million tons last year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also exports citrus to major markets including Canada, UK, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Indonesia, Philippines,  Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Sources said that the federal Minister of Culture and Heritage, caretaker CM Punjab, and Ambassadors of different countries will participate in this festival.

The purpose of this Festival is to attract visitors from across Pakistan, promoting national unity through shared cultural experiences.

Sources added that the festival will provide a national platform for businesses, farmers, and artisans to showcase and sell citrus-related products, fostering economic growth and national resilience, thereby contributing to a more socially cohesive society.

ALSO READ

In addition, the government by conducting this event also wants to educate the public on citrus farming techniques, nutritional benefits, and sustainable agricultural practices, reinforcing a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Hollywood Actor Christian Oliver and His 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>