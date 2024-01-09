Indian AI Company CEO Killed 4 Year Old Son and Carried The Body in a Bag

Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old entrepreneur and founder of the Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence start-up, Mindful AI Lab, was arrested in Karnataka’s Chitradurga town. The shocking revelation came to light when she was found with her four-year-old son’s lifeless body concealed in a bag.

The horrifying sequence of events allegedly took place in Goa, where it is reported that Suchana Seth took the life of her young son in an apartment located in Candolim, a coastal town in the northern part of the state. The details surrounding this tragedy are yet to be fully uncovered.

A motive for the crime remains shrouded in mystery. However, investigators have turned their attention to the tumultuous relationship between the CEO Suchana Seth and her estranged husband Venkat Raman as a potential catalyst for this act.

ALSO READ Son Caught for Killing Father in Mosque Over Being Single

Suchana, originally from West Bengal, appeared to be deeply affected by the ongoing divorce proceedings with her husband, who is employed as an AI developer and was situated in Indonesia at the time of the incident.

The turn of events unfolded when Ms. Seth and her son sought refuge at the Sol Banyan Grande in the serene setting of North Goa’s Candolim on Saturday. While Ms. Seth checked in with her young son, her husband’s absence added a layer of complexity to this tale.

Monday marked the day when Suchana checked out of her hotel room, leaving behind a series of perplexing and troubling clues. Alone and seemingly resolute, she approached the hotel staff, requesting a taxi ride to Bengaluru. Curiously, despite being advised to opt for a flight, she remained adamant about taking a taxi for her journey, leaving the staff perplexed.

ALSO READ Couple in Karachi Attempts Suicide After Failing to Pay House Rent

It was during this time that the staff, in the process of assisting her, made a heart-wrenching discovery – her son was nowhere to be found. Alarmed by this revelation, they further inspected the apartment Ms. Seth had occupied during her stay, discovering ominous bloodstains that raised immediate concerns.

The hotel staff promptly alerted the Goa police, who swiftly contacted the taxi driver, seeking a conversation with Ms. Seth. When questioned about her son’s whereabouts, she offered a bewildering response, claiming that her child was with a friend and provided an address that ultimately proved to be false.

The police force engaged the taxi driver in a discreet conversation in the native Konkani language, shielding their intentions from Ms. Seth’s understanding. The ruse involved instructing the taxi driver to divert the course of the cab, rerouting it to the nearest police station in Chitradurga, situated approximately 200 kilometers from the bustling city of Bengaluru. Acting on the police’s covert instructions, the diligent cab driver executed the maneuver, ultimately leading to the apprehension of Ms. Seth.

The police found that concealed within the bag she had been traveling with was the lifeless body of her young son.

Ms. Seth was swiftly arrested and transported back to Goa for extensive questioning. Additionally, the police have issued a call for her husband to return to India.

As per the information available on Mindful AI Lab’s LinkedIn page, Suchana Seth held the prestigious distinction of being recognized among the “Top 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for the year 2021.” Her own LinkedIn profile further highlights an impressive professional journey, showcasing her as a former fellow at Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Centre.

Suchana Seth’s rich professional background is underscored by her extensive experience, boasting over 12 years of expertise in mentoring data science teams and successfully implementing and scaling machine learning solutions.