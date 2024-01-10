Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Indian Cricketer Dies of Heart Attack During Match [Video]

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 10, 2024 | 3:41 pm

In a shocking incident during a local cricket match in India, player Vikas Negi tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest right on the pitch.

Vikas Negi was batting during a local cricket match in Noida, Uttar Pradesh he showed his support for fellow player Umesh Kumar after he hit a boundary.

Here is the video and viewer discretion is advised.

In the video, it is clear that when Vikas approached Umesh Kumar, he suddenly collapsed due to severe pain. Players quickly gathered around him, and the medical team rushed onto the field to assist.

Tragically, Vikas was rushed to a nearby hospital in Noida, where doctors made every effort to save his life, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

Media reports indicate that at the time of this shocking incident, the 34-year-old Negi had scored 7 runs off just six balls.

>