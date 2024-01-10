Naseem Shah Finally Resumes Net Practice After Lengthy Injury [Video]

Pakistan’s pace sensation Naseem Shah, who has been out of action due to injury, is back in the nets, bowling smoothly and showing no signs of discomfort, just in time for the much-anticipated ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naseem Shah shared a video on the social media platform ‘X’, showing himself bowling in the nets, with the caption, “Alhamdulillah.”

Naseem, who injured his shoulder in the Asia Cup 2023 match against India, underwent surgery and rehab. Four months later, he’s back, bowling at full strength with impressive inswing and outswing in the nets.

His injury also sidelined him from the recent 2023 ODI World Cup in India, where his absence was particularly felt in the bowling attack.

The 20-year-old will play for Islamabad United in the upcoming PSL 9 after a major trade with Quetta Gladiators in December.

Naseem, a sought-after player, was the focus of a bidding war between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. However, he chose Islamabad United, joining his brothers Hunain and Obaid Shah for PSL 9. The season kicks off next month, with Lahore Qalandars defending their title.

Meanwhile, PSL 9 is scheduled from February 17 to March 17, 2024. Matches will take place in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.