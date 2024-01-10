WhatsApp Will Soon Get Color Themes and Sticker Editor

WhatsApp has several interesting features coming up soon, but some of them take the spotlight with more notable changes and updates. These updates have been spotted in the latest beta versions of WhatsApp by folks over at WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.1.10.72 includes two new stand-out features, one of which adds a sticker editor to the chatting app. This sticker editor allows users to create stickers, edit existing ones, and put them in a favorites collection. It will also be able to alter stickers shared in a chat.

The screenshot below shows what it looks like.

This feature would eliminate the need for third-party sticker-maker apps since users would be able to create stickers from right within the app. WhatsApp already introduced a feature to convert images into stickers last year, but this is the first time the chatting app is adding the ability to edit stickers inside the app. The feature to convert images in a chat into stickers was also unavailable before.

Accent Themes

WhatsApp lets you change chat backgrounds and the overall theme of the app between dark mode and light mode, and that’s about the end of it. But the app will soon let you pick between several themes for its accent colors. This will change the main branding color of the app.

As the screenshot shows, the available colors will be green, blue, white, pink, and lavender. Switching to pink, for instance, will also switch the color of notifications and other accents to pink, which is also shown in the screenshot.

At the time of writing, these features are only available in the beta version of WhatsApp, so it is unclear when they will be released publicly. They are also yet to be spotted on the Android beta version of WhatsApp.