You Can Now Become a Tourist Guide in Punjab for Free

The Punjab government has decided to streamline the process of becoming a tourist guide. To enhance skills and create opportunities in the tourism sector, the Punjab Tourism Department plans to provide free training to 10,000 individuals through a four-week online tour guide program.

Talking about the initiative, the Secretary of Tourism Punjab, Raja Jahangir Anwar underscored the importance of having trained tourist guides, especially with over 400 tourist destinations in the province.

He added that only skilled and experienced tourist guides are capable of properly highlighting the cultural and historical significance of these destinations.

The Secretary of Tourism Punjab revealed that the tour guide course will be offered by the government-run tourist organization, Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM), at a very affordable fee.

Registration for those enrolling in the first batch has been made free with the aim of eventually training 10,000 individuals.

Eligibility Criteria

As per Raja Jahangir Anwar, all citizens of Punjab with a minimum qualification of intermediate are eligible to apply for the course. Furthermore, individuals of all age groups can enroll in the program.

During the admission process, preference will be given to women and minorities. The Secretary of Tourism stated that 70% of the course will be conducted online, while the remaining 30% will take place at the ITHM Lahore center.

The Department of Tourist Services, under the Tourism Department, will provide licenses to those who complete the course.