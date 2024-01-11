Pakistani Passport Once Again Ranks as One of the Worst in the World

UK-based citizenship and residence advisory firm, Henley and Partners, has once again ranked the Pakistani passport among the worst in the world in its latest rankings.

The country hasn’t shown any improvement in its ranking during the last five years. The most recent Henley Passport Index positions the Pakistani passport as the fourth worst globally.

According to the firm’s Global Mobility Report 2024, Pakistan’s passport is positioned at 101st out of 104 on the Henley Passport Index with a score of 34. It means Pakistani passport holders can enjoy visa-free access to merely 34 out of the 227 destinations covered by the index.

Based on the data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the ranking evaluates around 199 passports considering the number of countries and territories passport holders can access without a prior visa.

Pakistan has been ranked just above war-torn Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan with a score of 31, 29 and 28, respectively. Here are the ten weakest passports globally:

Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan (Score: 45) Eritrea, Sri Lanka (Score: 43) Bangladesh, North Korea (Score: 42) Libya, Nepal, Palestinian Territory (Score: 40) Somalia (Score: 36) Yemen (Score: 35) Pakistan ( (Score: 34) Iraq (Score: 31) Syria (Score: 29) Afghanistan (Score: 28)

On the other hand, India has maintained its last year’s ranking of 80. Individuals holding an Indian passport enjoy visa-free access to 62 destinations.

As far as the world’s most powerful passport is concerned, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain are all occupying the number one spot.

Here are the ten most powerful passports globally: