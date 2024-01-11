Poco M6 Pro Launched With 120Hz AMOLED and 64MP Camera

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Poco, initially introduced the Poco M6 Pro 5G in India back in August, featuring the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 90Hz LCD, a 50MP dual camera system, and a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.

In a recent announcement, Poco has unveiled a 4G variant of this popular phone, extending its availability to a global audience.

The global version of the Poco M6 Pro comes equipped with the Helio G99-Ultra SoC, which, in contrast to its 5G counterpart, offers LTE connectivity. Running on the efficient HyperOS, this smartphone offers a configuration including up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of expandable storage.

The device boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1080p AMOLED display, which is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5. Additionally, the screen incorporates a fingerprint scanner beneath its surface and features a centrally positioned punch-hole housing the 16MP selfie camera.

On the rear side of the device, there’s a triple camera arrangement, featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro module. The primary camera stands out with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and introduces a “Film Camera” feature, offering a selection of 12 film filters and eight distinctive film frames for creative photography enthusiasts.

Noteworthy features of the global Poco M6 Pro also encompass a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports rapid 67W charging, allowing for a swift 0-100% charge in just 44 minutes. The device boasts modern USB-C connectivity and boasts an IP54 rating, enhancing its resistance to dust and splashes.

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with dual speakers for immersive audio, a convenient 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and an NFC chip.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.

Poco M6 Pro Specificatoins