Poco M6 Pro Launched With 120Hz AMOLED and 64MP Camera

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jan 11, 2024 | 6:39 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Poco, initially introduced the Poco M6 Pro 5G in India back in August, featuring the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 90Hz LCD, a 50MP dual camera system, and a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.

In a recent announcement, Poco has unveiled a 4G variant of this popular phone, extending its availability to a global audience.

The global version of the Poco M6 Pro comes equipped with the Helio G99-Ultra SoC, which, in contrast to its 5G counterpart, offers LTE connectivity. Running on the efficient HyperOS, this smartphone offers a configuration including up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of expandable storage.

The device boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1080p AMOLED display, which is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5. Additionally, the screen incorporates a fingerprint scanner beneath its surface and features a centrally positioned punch-hole housing the 16MP selfie camera.

On the rear side of the device, there’s a triple camera arrangement, featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro module. The primary camera stands out with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and introduces a “Film Camera” feature, offering a selection of 12 film filters and eight distinctive film frames for creative photography enthusiasts.

Noteworthy features of the global Poco M6 Pro also encompass a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports rapid 67W charging, allowing for a swift 0-100% charge in just 44 minutes. The device boasts modern USB-C connectivity and boasts an IP54 rating, enhancing its resistance to dust and splashes.

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with dual speakers for immersive audio, a convenient 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and an NFC chip.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.

Poco M6 Pro Specificatoins

  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99
  • CPU: Octa-core 2.2 GHz
  • GPU: Mali G57 MC2
  • OS: Android 13, MIUI 14
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS
      8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
      2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
    • Front: 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm
  • Colors: Black, Blue, Purple
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 67W fast charging
  • Price: N/A

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Excitement Soars as Mehwish Hayat, Ali Rehman, and Momin Saqib Unite in Wajahat Rauf’s “Dagabaaz Dil”
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>