Here is Your First Hands on Sneak Peek at Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Back in October, Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro smartphones, but murmurs of an even more high-end “Ultra” variant have been circulating in the rumor mill for some time now.

While Xiaomi has yet to provide official confirmation of its existence, fans have been treated to leaked hands-on images of this mysterious device.

These leaked photos, believed to have been captured during an early camera test, offer a somewhat obscured glimpse of the phone. Shielded within a protective case, the overall design remains shrouded in secrecy. Yet, a noteworthy detail emerges – a prominent camera bump, prominently featuring a periscope lens, positioned on the lower right side of the device.

The people in the leaked images appear to be comparing the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s camera to the regular Xiaomi 14 as well as Vivo’s recent flagship, the X100 Pro. Compared to the regular Xiaomi 14, the Ultra phone appears to have a centrally aligned main camera island, that is also much larger. It also appears to share the same frame as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Cryptic markings, denoted as “N1,” “P2,” and “EU,” can be seen in the photos and each of these enigmatic symbols offer subtle hints and clues about the nature of the device in question.

Firstly, “N1” appears to align with the anticipated model number for the highly anticipated Leica-branded flagship device, potentially solidifying the belief that this mysterious smartphone is, indeed, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

“P2” suggests that this device is a prototype, an early iteration in its development journey, which has not yet reached its final form. This means we’re glimpsing at a work in progress, with the potential for further refinements and enhancements.

Lastly, the presence of “EU” in the markings hints at a broader global ambition. It suggests that Xiaomi may have intentions of introducing this device to European markets, emphasizing its commitment to reaching a wider audience.

Rumored Specifications

Insider insights from tipster Digital Chat Station have shed light on the impressive specifications expected to grace the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. This flagship smartphone is poised to raise the bar in terms of camera capabilities, with a powerful 50MP main sensor, specifically the Sony LYT 900, complete with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a variable aperture.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumored to feature not one but three 50MP lenses. This includes a telephoto lens, a periscope lens, and an ultra-wide lens, promising a versatile and comprehensive photography experience.

Beyond photography, speculations indicate a titanium frame for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, replacing the aluminum frame found in the regular 14 Pro.

Furthermore, rumors indicate two-way satellite communication capabilities, opening up possibilities for enhanced connectivity in remote areas. To keep pace with its advanced features, the device is expected to house a substantial 5180 mAh battery including support for 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to launch in April 2024 in China alongside the Pad 7 tablet series.