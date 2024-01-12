Adam Gilchrist Hits Back at Indian Social Media Page for Spreading Fake News About Pakistan

Ex-Australian wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist has criticized a social media page for falsely attributing made-up quotes to him during the Pakistan-Australia Test series.
The quote attributed to Adam Gilchrist, claimed, “Pakistan is the worst Asian team in Australian conditions. What have they won here in the last 35 years.”
The statement quickly spread on social media, prompting Gilchrist to respond and clarify his position.
Gilchrist wrote on his social media account, “I never said this. Absolutely fake, made-up quotes. Pakistan were excellent at times this summer, against a World Champion Aust team and very nearly pinched a Test or two.”
I never said this. Absolutely fake, made up quotes. Pakistan were excellent at times this summer, against a World Champion Aust team and very nearly pinched a Test or two. #fakenews #ignore pic.twitter.com/DsQ9KUINIr
— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) January 11, 2024
Despite the loss under Shan Masood’s leadership, Pakistan showed promise, notably in the Boxing Day Test where they challenged Australia. The team also found new talents in Aamer Jamal and Agha Salman, who impressed on their first tour to Australia.
Australians are gearing up for a home series against the West Indies, while Pakistan has already arrived in New Zealand to play a five-match T20I series and the first T20I is currently underway today.