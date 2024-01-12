Adam Gilchrist Hits Back at Indian Social Media Page for Spreading Fake News About Pakistan

Ex-Australian wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist has criticized a social media page for falsely attributing made-up quotes to him during the Pakistan-Australia Test series.

The quote attributed to Adam Gilchrist, claimed, “Pakistan is the worst Asian team in Australian conditions. What have they won here in the last 35 years.”

ALSO READ Mitchell Santner Tests Positive for COVID-19 Just Before First T20I Against Pakistan

The statement quickly spread on social media, prompting Gilchrist to respond and clarify his position.

Gilchrist wrote on his social media account, “I never said this. Absolutely fake, made-up quotes. Pakistan were excellent at times this summer, against a World Champion Aust team and very nearly pinched a Test or two.”

I never said this. Absolutely fake, made up quotes. Pakistan were excellent at times this summer, against a World Champion Aust team and very nearly pinched a Test or two. #fakenews #ignore pic.twitter.com/DsQ9KUINIr — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) January 11, 2024

Despite the loss under Shan Masood’s leadership, Pakistan showed promise, notably in the Boxing Day Test where they challenged Australia. The team also found new talents in Aamer Jamal and Agha Salman, who impressed on their first tour to Australia.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistan Vs. New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming

Australians are gearing up for a home series against the West Indies, while Pakistan has already arrived in New Zealand to play a five-match T20I series and the first T20I is currently underway today.