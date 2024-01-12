Kane Williamson Backs Babar Azam to Bounce Back to Form Quickly

New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, has expressed confidence in the abilities of Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam, despite his recent slump in performance.

During a press conference on Thursday, Williamson mentioned that any player’s performance can vary, but he clearly stated that Babar is a top-notch player.

Williamson said, “Babar is a world-class player. He is one of the best players in the world and I am sure he will be doing that and that doesn’t change overnight. We know he is a big threat.”

Kane Williamson also acknowledged that Pakistan always poses a tough challenge for New Zealand. He remembered how Pakistan won the tri-series before the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He added, “Pakistan is always a fantastic opportunity. They are consistently one of the best teams in the world and all conditions, so to have them to have them here in our backyard and have another contest is great. ”

Babar Azam, who stepped down as captain in all formats after the 2023 ODI World Cup, aims to get back in form.

In the last year and a half, Babar’s performance has not been up to par. Even though he was considered the best ODI batsman when the 2023 World Cup began, he only scored 320 runs in the tournament. In the recent three-match Test series against Australia, Babar could only manage to score 126 runs and an average of only 21.