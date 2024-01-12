Telenor Microfinance Bank to Sue Individuals Spreading Fake News About It On Social Media

ABS & Co, one of the leading law firms in Pakistan and an advocate of M/s Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited (“Telenor Bank/Easypaisa)”, will now issue ‘instant legal notices’ against individuals spreading false and fake news concerning the bank.

The directive is aimed at all individuals involved in the initiation and dissemination of misleading information.

“Certain culpable individuals are involved in making electronic media news/posts for dissemination of fake and false news/claims against Telenor Bank/Easypaisa to damage its business integrity and in pursuance of making these electronic media news/posts, have also engaged in electronic forgery/fraud by illegally counterfeiting the trademarks/logos of Telenor Bank/Easypaisa,” the law firm said in a legal notice.

ALSO READ Govt All Set to Commence Search for New CEO of Pakistan Software Export Board

“Regarding the foregoing, it is stated that such acts are actionable under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and Defamation Ordinance, 2002. Therefore, Telenor Bank/Easypaisa through this notice asserts that it shall exercise this right to pursue action in both civil and criminal capacity of the law, before all relevant investigation agencies including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to identify and/or try the persons involved in this appalling attack on not only Telenor Bank/easypaisa but its customers by misleading them,” it added.

The law firm said any persons involved should “immediately cease the unlawful and illegal acts, however, in case of failure to adhere to this legal notice, Telenor Bank/Easypaisa has given clear instructions to initiate strict legal action against said persons, at their own risk, which is inclusive of proceedings before a court of law in both its civil and criminal jurisdictions”.

This legal notice serves as a firm response to the false information circulating about Telenor Bank/Easypaisa, highlighting the bank’s commitment to protecting its business integrity and ensuring the well-being of its customers.

It also bears mentioning that this comes almost a month after Easypaisa issued a statement following the sale of Telenor Pakistan to PTCL.

Fake rumors were then making rounds on social media and scam messages that claimed an uncertain situation regarding Easypaisa’s financial health post-sale of Telenor Pakistan, urging customers to withdraw their money.

It said, “We urge our customers to disregard any unsubstantiated rumors and continue to trust in our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and security. Your confidence is valued, and our operations will continue seamlessly. We remain committed to working towards our mission of a financially inclusive, digital Pakistan”.