Woman Gang Raped at Gunpoint in Islamabad

In another case of violence against women in Islamabad, a young girl was allegedly gang-raped by four individuals in the jurisdiction of Shalimar police station on Thursday, a private news channel reported.

According to the report, the victim informed the police that an individual named Zeeshan and his three friends sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. She added that the accused took her to E-11 in a car and, while driving around, he contacted Hamza and two other friends.

The victim informed the police that after the alleged sexual assault, the accused dropped her off at her residence. Furthermore, the accused threatened her with severe consequences if she reported the incident to the police.

It is the second case of sexual assault in the last few days in Islamabad. Earlier on January 7, a woman alleged that the brother of two police officers in Islamabad raped her.

The victim accused the Islamabad police of refusing to register the case. She further alleged that Safdar, the accused’s brother and a police officer, is applying pressure to settle the issue rather than pursuing legal action.