Chinese National Killed During Robbery in Islamabad

The security situation in the federal capital keeps worsening, with even foreign nationals no longer safe.

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a Chinese national lost his life during a break-in at his house in Islamabad.

Furthermore, his wife also sustained injuries during the incident when dacoits opened fire during the intrusion.

The couple was residing in a private housing society in Golra. In the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the police, the wife revealed that four dacoits entered their house at Fajr time.

She added that her husband was shot dead when he tried to resist, resulting in injuries to her too. The dacoits managed to escape with valuable items.

The wife is currently undergoing treatment at PIMS. She told the police that her husband had embraced Islam and used to provide religious education in China.

It is important to mention that just a few days ago, an overseas Pakistani was killed by robbers while he was going home from the Islamabad International Airport.

According to police, the robbers stopped the victim’s car at a fake police checkpoint and attempted to snatch his hand-carry bag. Unfortunately, the situation escalated as the robbers shot the victim when he resisted their attempts