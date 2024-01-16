Apple Became The Biggest Phone Maker in Q4 2023: Report

Apple has reclaimed its position as the world’s leading smartphone vendor in the fourth quarter (Q4), securing 24% of total shipments, as reported by research firm Canalys.

Notably, the iPhone maker also concluded the year as the top vendor, marking the first instance of it surpassing Samsung in annual sales. During Q4 2023, smartphone shipments reached 320 million units, reflecting an 8% surge compared to Q4 2022.

This quarter, Q4 2023, marked a significant turning point as it saw positive growth after seven consecutive quarters of decline in the smartphone market. Canalys projected 1.1 billion smartphone shipments for 2023, signifying a 4% decrease from the figures recorded in 2022.

ALSO READ Smartphone Premium Market Showed Surprising Growth in 2023 Against Expert Predictions

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Apple emerged as the dominant player in the smartphone market, securing a commanding 24% share of all shipments. This feat was largely attributed to the strong demand for its iPhone 15 series. In contrast, Samsung, holding a 17% market share, settled for the second spot and experienced a reduction in its presence in the low-end segment.

Xiaomi, with a 13% share, took third place, while Transsion continued its upward trajectory, claiming a 9% share to become the fourth-largest smartphone vendor. Vivo, commanding a 7% share, rounded out the top five in the rankings.

ALSO READ China’s New Nuclear Phone Batteries Will Not Need Charging

Canalys analysts attribute this resurgence in demand to vibrant markets in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, with low and midrange devices playing a pivotal role as the primary drivers of growth.

Looking forward, Canalys anticipates that high-end devices launched in 2024 will focus heavily on on-device AI, with major players striving to capture a larger share of market demand.