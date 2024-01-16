Electricity Consumers Set to Face Another Huge Price Hike

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 16, 2024 | 7:33 pm

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought a Rs. 5.62 per unit increase in electricity prices in terms of fuel charges adjustment from consumers of ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (DISCOs) for the month of December 2023.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has accepted the request for a public hearing on January 31.

In its petition on behalf of DISCOSs, CPPA highlighted that the cost charged from consumers in December was Rs. 5.4031 per unit, while the cost of the energy delivered to DISCOs was Rs. 11.0225 per unit. The requested increase of Rs. 5.6194 per unit includes previous adjustments of Rs. 0.7003 per unit.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA had notified a Rs. 4.12 per unit increase in the price of electricity in terms of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for DISCOs for the month of November. The said increase will be reflected in consumer’s bills for the current month i.e. January.

