AI Tools Can Now Copy Human Handwriting

In the ever-expanding realm of artificial intelligence, it seems that nothing remains immune to its grasp.

The latest feat comes from the brilliant minds at the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi, who have unveiled an AI tool with a rather intriguing talent – the ability to mimic a person’s handwriting with remarkable precision. What’s even more impressive is the minimal requirement for training, as this model can achieve such proficiency with just a few paragraphs of reference writing.

Researcher Salman Khan said:

[People] could not distinguish the mimicked handwriting from the actual handwriting, and it was satisfying to see that kind of validation of the performance.

AI has showcased its prowess in a multitude of domains, from mimicking voices to conjuring up entirely fabricated images. Handwriting, it appears, is the latest frontier conquered by this relentless technological force. However, it’s worth noting that, at least for now, the model primarily focuses on replicating English writing, leaving other languages to await their turn. Unfortunately for the eager masses, this AI wonder remains a well-guarded secret, not yet accessible to the public.

To underline the significance of their achievement, the researchers have been granted a patent for this groundbreaking tool.

Yet, in the world of AI, the yin often comes with its yang. The researchers themselves acknowledge the lurking shadow of misuse. With the power to mimic handwriting, the potential for forgery and other illicit activities becomes a stark reality.

ALSO READ Indian AI Company CEO Killed 4 Year Old Son and Carried The Body in a Bag

Researcher Rao Muhammad Anwer said in the press release:

We are very cautious about it because it could be misused. Handwriting represents a person’s identity, so we are thinking carefully about this before deploying it.

The team of dedicated researchers behind this AI advancement isn’t content to merely unleash their creation into the world without safeguards. In a candid interview with Bloomberg, they revealed their commitment to developing tools designed to thwart forgery.