Islamabad Issues Loadshedding Schedule

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has announced a planned load-shedding schedule for Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

According to IESCO, this temporary power supply suspension aims to facilitate essential repairs and routine development tasks in various areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum circles.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company stated that the power interruptions are slated for 9 am to 2 pm. Additionally, residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to plan to minimize inconvenience.

Various feeders supplying electricity to a range of localities in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City Circle, Attock Circle, Chakwal Circle, and Jhelum Circle will be affected. The list includes residential areas and commercial hubs.

In Islamabad Circle, scheduled power outages will impact areas such as Banigala, Shakrallah, ADP, Khanna Dak, Burma, Scheme II, and others. Similarly, Rawalpindi City Circle will see power outages in Ghousia Colony, 4th Road, A Block, National Market, Effendi Colony, and more.

Attock Circle will witness temporary electricity suspension affecting these areas: Jalala, Nawababad, Sher Shah Suri, Bahlot, Valley, P.M. Colony, and others.

Moreover, in Chakwal Circle, load shedding is expected in Baharpur, Ara Bazar, Manara, Sarpak, Jund Awan, Latifal, and other areas.

F-7 Kachhari, F-13 Garmala, Shukrila, Chapran, F-8 Civil Line, F-9, Chak Daulat, and various other localities will also be affected by the planned load shedding.

During the scheduled maintenance, residents have been urged to cooperate with IESCO. Furthermore, they announced that these temporary interruptions are part of continuous efforts to improve the overall power distribution system.