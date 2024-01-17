Motorola Moto G Play (2024) Launched With 90Hz Screen and 50MP Camera for $150

Motorola has unveiled its latest budget phone in the US dubbed the Moto G Play (2024) and it is set to go on sale as soon as next month.
Design and Display
The display is a 6.5-inch 720p IPS LCD touchscreen, boasting a 720 x 1,600 resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. This screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. The phone has IP52 water resistance, meaning it is safe from light rain and dust.
Internals and Software
Under the hood, there is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset at the heart of this device. However, it’s worth noting that this chipset doesn’t come with 5G support. Accompanying it are 4 GB of RAM and a 64GB of expandable storage.
For software, you get Android 13 on boot.
Cameras
In an era where multiple rear cameras have become the standard, this smartphone defies convention by featuring just one camera on its rear panel. It’s a 50MP snapper, armed with a LED flash. Video recording goes up to 1080p 30 FPS.
The 8MP selfie camera resides in the punch-hole cutout.
Battery and Pricing
There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard that has support for 15W wired charging, but a compatible charger is not included in the retail box.
The phone is only available in a single Sapphire Blue color option for now and the starting price is only $150.
Moto G Play (2024) Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 610
- OS: Android 13
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 90Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal: 64 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1.12µm
- Colors: Sapphire Blue
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging
- Price: $150