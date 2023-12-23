Moto G34 Launched With 50MP Camera and 120Hz Screen for $140

Motorola has launched its latest budget phone in China without much fanfare. The new Moto G34 comes with a highly attractive price tag of only $140 and should roll out in other countries soon, most likely under a new name.

Designed with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, the Moto G34 offers 720p resolution and the noted 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. A 16MP selfie camera is neatly integrated into the central punch hole near the earpiece.

The internals are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC with only a single 8 GB/128 GB memory configuration with the added flexibility of a microSD card slot for additional memory.

On the rear, the Moto G34 features a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and an LED flash, catering to various photography needs.

For an enhanced audio experience, the phone includes dual speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos technology. This device also boasts a substantial 5,000 mAh battery supporting 18W charging and comes preloaded with Android 14, complemented by Moto’s MYUI 6.0.

The Moto G34 is presented in two classic color options: black and blue. Priced at only $140, it will be available for purchase in China starting December 28. While currently exclusive to the Chinese market, there are expectations for a global launch in the first quarter of 2024.

Motorola G34 Specifications