Zaka Ashraf Resigns as Chairman of the PCB

Zaka Ashraf has resigned from his position as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board has stepped down from his role in the Management Committee. Zaka Ashraf has also resigned from his position from Board of Governors. Zaka Ashraf, who joined the PCB’s Board of Governors in July 2023, took over the role of Management Committee chairman, succeeding Najam Sethi. In a committee meeting, Zaka Ashraf expressed his commitment to the betterment of cricket but cited challenges that hindered effective functioning.

ALSO READ Real Madrid Managers Lashes Out at Players After Miserable Defeat

“I was working for the betterment of cricket but it is not possible for us to work in this way,” he said as per the people present at an ongoing committee meeting. Now it is up to Prime Minister, whomever he nominates,” he said.

The resignation marks a significant development in the PCB’s leadership, as the fans hope that the incoming nominee will continue the mission of advancing cricket in Pakistan.