500 Kg of Pork Meat Confiscated From Passenger Coming From UAE

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 22, 2024 | 3:22 pm
islamabad international airport

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan Customs confiscated a significant amount of pork meat from a foreign passenger at the Islamabad International Airport.

As per reports, a large quantity of pork meat was seized from a passenger arriving from the United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ

Customs Collector Naveed Elahi confirmed to a private news channel that approximately 500 kilograms of pork meat were seized from a Chinese passenger.

It is important to note that the sale, stock, or business of pork meat is strictly prohibited in Pakistan due to its Islamic status. Reports claimed that foreign nationals, particularly Chinese, bring banned pork meat into Pakistan from various countries.

They alleged that the airport staff is involved in facilitating the Chinese nationals to bring the banned meat to Pakistan and then selling it to Chinese residents in the country.

ALSO READ

Recently, the Customs enhanced surveillance at Islamabad airport, which led to the confiscation of a significant number of non-duty paid luxury iPhones from different passengers.

Sources told ProPakistani that Customs officials at Islamabad airport seized 121 iPhones worth millions of rupees. The sources revealed that passengers from different countries attempted to smuggle iPhones with the involvement of Civil Aviation Contractors, Gerry’s, and Airports Security Force (ASF) employees.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Zara Noor Abbas Radiates Maternal Glow: Flaunting Her Baby Bump in Latest Pictures
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>