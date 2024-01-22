500 Kg of Pork Meat Confiscated From Passenger Coming From UAE

Pakistan Customs confiscated a significant amount of pork meat from a foreign passenger at the Islamabad International Airport.

As per reports, a large quantity of pork meat was seized from a passenger arriving from the United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ Students Across Pakistan Likely to Get 8 Consecutive Holidays Next Month

Customs Collector Naveed Elahi confirmed to a private news channel that approximately 500 kilograms of pork meat were seized from a Chinese passenger.

It is important to note that the sale, stock, or business of pork meat is strictly prohibited in Pakistan due to its Islamic status. Reports claimed that foreign nationals, particularly Chinese, bring banned pork meat into Pakistan from various countries.

They alleged that the airport staff is involved in facilitating the Chinese nationals to bring the banned meat to Pakistan and then selling it to Chinese residents in the country.

ALSO READ Punjab Extends Revised School Timings Amid Severe Cold Weather

Recently, the Customs enhanced surveillance at Islamabad airport, which led to the confiscation of a significant number of non-duty paid luxury iPhones from different passengers.

Sources told ProPakistani that Customs officials at Islamabad airport seized 121 iPhones worth millions of rupees. The sources revealed that passengers from different countries attempted to smuggle iPhones with the involvement of Civil Aviation Contractors, Gerry’s, and Airports Security Force (ASF) employees.