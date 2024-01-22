Huge Fire in Peshawar Destroys Mobile Market With Billions of Rupees of Estimated Damage

In the early hours of Monday, a devastating fire engulfed a mobile market located in Saddar, Peshawar, leaving in its wake the charred remains of dozens of shops, warehouses, and storage cabins. According to Dawn News, the initial estimates of the total damages are around Rs. 1.5 billion.

The fire swiftly escalated, intensified by exploding mobile batteries that fueled its relentless advance.

Accounts from rescue officials paint a harrowing picture of the catastrophe. Beginning on the fourth floor, the flames rapidly consumed each level of the structure, unleashing panic and chaos among both shopkeepers and customers alike.

Other than the mobile shops, the fire also claimed battery storage units as well as several repair service stores and more.

A fleet of over 30 fire brigade vehicles, bolstered by the presence of four water bowsers, was actively mobilized for the ongoing rescue operation. Categorically designated as a third-stage fire, the situation has garnered the combined efforts of teams from the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and the Cantonment Board.

A glimmer of hope emerged as the dedicated efforts of Rescue 1122 led to the successful evacuation of four individuals trapped within the confines of the Peshawar mobile market shops. While the precise cause of the fire remains shrouded in uncertainty, preliminary reports hint at the possibility of a short circuit or a gas leak as potential triggers.

ALSO READ Social Media Websites Face Disruption in Pakistan Once Again

Promptly following the tragic incident, the district administration has taken proactive measures by launching a comprehensive inquiry, with a commitment to extend relief and support to those impacted by this calamity. The collective efforts of the rescue teams, including the military personnel, ensured that no lives were lost in the fire’s wake.

Nearby residences were swiftly evacuated, averting further casualties or harm to the neighboring community. Providing reassurance, Bilal Ahmad Faizi, the spokesperson overseeing the rescue operations, has confirmed the absence of reported fatalities, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy.