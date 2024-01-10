Lenovo Tab M11 Launches With Impressive Specs for Only $180

Lenovo has made a notable announcement into the world of Android tablets with the launch of the Tab M11 (2024). Priced at a mere $180, this Android 13 tablet promises to deliver exceptional value for users.

The Tab M11 features an 11-inch IPS LCD, boasting a 1080p resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Lenovo has also kept multimedia enthusiasts in mind, equipping the Tab M11 with an 8MP front-facing camera and quad speakers, promising an immersive audio-visual experience.

Under the hood, the Tab M11 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. Additionally, for select markets, Lenovo offers optional LTE connectivity. Users can tailor their Tab M11 to their specific needs, choosing between 4 GB and 8 GB of RAM, as well as storage options ranging from 64 GB to 256 GB. For those who require even more storage, a microSD card slot supports cards up to 1TB.

The tablet’s rear houses a 13MP main camera and the capacious 7,040 mAh battery provides ample endurance for extended use. Lenovo has also included 15W charging via USB-C. Additionally, the presence of a headphone jack caters to users who prefer wired audio options. To top it all off, Lenovo offers optional stylus and cover accessories.

The Tab M11 runs on Android 13 right out of the box, and Lenovo has pledged an update to Android 14 later in the year. This commitment to keeping the tablet’s software current ensures that users can enjoy the latest features and improvements.

The company has promised support for the next version of Android, ensuring that the Tab M11 remains relevant for years. Additionally, regular security patches will be delivered for 4 years.

The slate is priced attractively at $180 for the base 4/64 GB configuration and is set to be available in the US in April this year.