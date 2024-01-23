Cabinet Defers FBR’s Restructuring, Sets up Committee to Devise Proposals

The federal cabinet has decided to constitute a committee to prepare proposals regarding the restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The meeting of the federal cabinet was held in Islamabad on Tuesday with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.

The committee considered a summary regarding the restructuring of FBR but decided to defer it and instead set up a committee for the restructuring process.

The committee, set up by the cabinet, will be led by the Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar. The minister for Foreign Affairs, Information Technology & Telecommunication, Law & Justice, Commerce, and Privatization will also be part of the committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Secretary Revenue/ Chairman FBR forwarded the summary regarding the restructuring of FBR after the conclusion of the consultation between the top management of FBR and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar in FBR last Saturday.

The SIFC had approved the separation of Inland Revenue and Pakistan Customs, the two arms of FBR on January 3rd, 2024. In addition, both departments including the Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Custom Service will be regulated through their Boards.