Govt Assures IMF It Will Stay Away From Interfering in Anti-Corruption Agencies Like NAB

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 23, 2024 | 4:44 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will end political interference in anti-corruption entities including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies issued by IMF states that Pakistan has vowed to enhance the business climate, safeguard public funds, and boost public and donor confidence. The primary focus of this initiative is the reinforcement of institutions to prevent bribery, fraud, and extortion.

The authorities have committed to publishing the full UNCAC report and completing the review of Pakistan’s anti-corruption institutions by a task force with the participation of independent experts.

ALSO READ

The government emphasizes the appointment of the NAB chairman based on merit. Additionally, the document highlights the need to define the jurisdiction of NAB for effective investigation. To achieve these goals, the government will form an Anti-Corruption Task Force consisting of experts with international experience, as well as individuals from civil society.

This task force is expected to publish its comprehensive report in March 2024, with assurances given to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the government’s commitment to combating corruption and enhancing transparency.

The review should identify key corruption vulnerabilities and reform actions to strengthen the independence and effectiveness of institutions (including the National Accountability Bureau, and the anti-corruption investigative agency).

ALSO READ

Integration of asset declarations held by the FBR and the AML/CFT compliance functions of banks consistent with best practices would help detect, prevent, and deter the laundering of proceeds of corruption, tax evasion, and smuggling through the financial sector.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Erica Robin Raises Eyebrows in Revealing Denim Shorts and Crop Top
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>