FBR Team Seals Counterfeit Cigarette Manufacturing Factory in Rawalpindi

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 24, 2024 | 8:13 pm

A team of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) raided a counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory in the area of Jhangi Syedan in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

In a statement, FBR said that on the directions of Member (IR-Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir and under the supervision of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi, the counterfeit cigarette factory was raided and sealed.

The Additional Commissioner Headquarters Riaz Khan headed the raid which was carried out by Assistant Director Shujaat Khan and his team. The RTO Team recovered machinery and counterfeit cigarettes worth millions of rupees and then sealed the factory.

The said factory was secretly built in the basement of a building, where counterfeit cigarettes of various brands were being manufactured and supplied all over Pakistan, the statement added.

