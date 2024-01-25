Microsoft Teams Gets Metaverse-Like Virtual Meeting Feature Without VR Headsets

Amidst the prevailing trend of encouraging employees to resume office-based work, Microsoft is introducing an alternative approach dubbed “hybrid” working. The Windows maker has just introduced a new feature called Mesh for Microsoft Teams to encourage virtual meetings.

Microsoft Mesh is a feature that lets employee avatars meet in the same virtual place even if they are physically separate. Think Metaverse, but without the need for expensive VR headsets just for the sake of an office meeting, though the option exists if you want a more immersive experience.

Microsoft has already used Mesh with a few companies to test it out including consulting firm Accenture and pharmaceutical-focused Takeda. Here is what Takeda’s chief technology officer Leo Barella has to say about it:

The world of work continues to evolve at a rapid pace, but the importance of human connection has never gone away. Lunchtime conversations, hallway catch-ups, coffee chats — they often hold the key to both workplace success and employee happiness.

He claims their meetings have been “more collaborative and immersive.”

Mesh will include a list of pre-made spaces that can be customized according to company needs. This allows employees to add informational videos or logos inside a Mesh meeting without any coding. The Mesh toolkit is powered by Unity, which is Microsoft’s 2D and 3D development platform, which allows companies to tailor their virtual world further. For instance, if a meeting host needs to arrange a work meeting or just a casual retreat for friends to chat in, Mesh can tailor it accordingly.

Microsoft Mesh costs $4 per user every month but the company is also offering a 6-month free trial for users with business or enterprise plans. It can also cost up to $57 per user monthly for Microsoft 365 E5.