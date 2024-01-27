Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI Features Are Powered by Baidu Instead of Google in China

Samsung is looking to regain its momentum in the Chinese market, where it only held a 2% share in 2023. Samsung’s first step in doing so may be using China’s own AI models to power the Galaxy S24, as highlighted by the leader of the mobile division, TM Roh:
We are making efforts to reach Chinese consumers with products that fit the China market, through software optimisation that fits the China market, and I think the results are coming out little by little.
In contrast to the global implementation where translation, summarization, and content generation are handled by Google’s Gemini Pro, the Chinese version of the Galaxy S24 uses the “Ernie” AI model, a creation of China’s tech titan, Baidu.
In the realm of Android devices in China, it’s customary for them to arrive sans the usual suite of Google services. However, Samsung’s distinct focus on AI in this latest iteration of its flagship smartphones has raised a few eyebrows, marking an unexpected departure from the norm.
From all indications available, it appears that these features align with their global counterparts in terms of functionality. Just like the global models, the Chinese phones also have Circle to Search, allowing users to web search anything on the screen by drawing a circle over an image, highlighting text, etc. Google was particularly proud to announce this feature.
Here is a statement from Samsung shared by CNBC:
Now featuring Ernie’s understanding and generation capabilities, the upgraded Samsung Note Assistant can translate content and also summarize lengthy content into clear, intelligently organized formats at the click of a button, streamlining the organization of extensive text