Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI Features Are Powered by Baidu Instead of Google in China

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jan 27, 2024 | 2:20 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Samsung is looking to regain its momentum in the Chinese market, where it only held a 2% share in 2023. Samsung’s first step in doing so may be using China’s own AI models to power the Galaxy S24, as highlighted by the leader of the mobile division, TM Roh:

We are making efforts to reach Chinese consumers with products that fit the China market, through software optimisation that fits the China market, and I think the results are coming out little by little.

In contrast to the global implementation where translation, summarization, and content generation are handled by Google’s Gemini Pro, the Chinese version of the Galaxy S24 uses the “Ernie” AI model, a creation of China’s tech titan, Baidu.

ALSO READ

In the realm of Android devices in China, it’s customary for them to arrive sans the usual suite of Google services. However, Samsung’s distinct focus on AI in this latest iteration of its flagship smartphones has raised a few eyebrows, marking an unexpected departure from the norm.

From all indications available, it appears that these features align with their global counterparts in terms of functionality. Just like the global models, the Chinese phones also have Circle to Search, allowing users to web search anything on the screen by drawing a circle over an image, highlighting text, etc. Google was particularly proud to announce this feature.

ALSO READ
Watch Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Survive Multiple Drops on Concrete

Here is a statement from Samsung shared by CNBC: 

Now featuring Ernie’s understanding and generation capabilities, the upgraded Samsung Note Assistant can translate content and also summarize lengthy content into clear, intelligently organized formats at the click of a button, streamlining the organization of extensive text

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Sona Rafiq Radiates Elegance in a Leafy Green Sari: A Stunning Visual Delight
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>