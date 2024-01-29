Android’s eSIM Profile Transfer is Coming to More and More Phones

The transition from conventional SIM cards to the increasingly prevalent eSIMs is steadily gaining traction among smartphones. These embedded SIM cards, seamlessly integrated into devices, come with inherent security benefits.

However, the process of migrating eSIM profiles from one device to another has not always been without its complexities. Typically, such transfers have required involvement from carriers or entirely new SIMs. However, a recent development, centered around devices manufactured by Samsung and Google, appears to introduce a more streamlined solution to this challenge.

Google unveiled a promising remedy during last year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC)—an innovative eSIM transfer tool designed exclusively for Android users. This development signals a step forward in simplifying the eSIM migration process.

This innovative tool will provide users with a seamless and secure means of transferring their mobile plans to new devices, effectively eliminating the reliance on physical SIM cards.

Coming to More Phones

While Google has refrained from offering intricate details or a precise launch date for this tool, keen-eyed users configuring their Pixel 8 devices began noticing its practical implementation as early as October of the preceding year. It appears that this feature is now gradually expanding its availability to a wider user base.

Notably, a recent account from a user setting up their brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra device using Samsung’s SIM transfer tool has unveiled the presence of a novel eSIM transfer option within the setup. This development indicates a growing adoption of the tool across various devices.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Teardown Reveals Giant Cooling System, Excellent Repairability

As recounted by the user, a convenient pop-up notification appeared on their nearby LG V60 ThinQ device, offering a seamless means of transferring their SIM card to their newly acquired Galaxy S24 Ultra. The transfer process was made easier with a convenient QR code.

Samsung had previously introduced its proprietary eSIM transfer tool, within the One UI 5.1 interface. However, the tool’s functionality had been limited solely to Samsung Galaxy devices. The recent development, as observed in this user’s experience, signifies a noteworthy expansion of the eSIM transfer feature’s compatibility, reaching broader accessibility across various brands and device models within the Android ecosystem.

While there have been no confirmed reports of other brands embracing this feature as of yet, it comes as little surprise that Samsung stands at the forefront of its adoption. The tech giant’s partnership with Google in recent times underscores its commitment to collaboration and innovation within the Android ecosystem.

For now, T Mobile is the only carrier in the US supporting e-SIM transfer features, though we expect to see a wider adoption soon as the feature becomes available on more and more phones.