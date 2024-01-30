17-Year-Old Pakistani Student Brutally Murdered at a Public Place in UK

In a tragic turn of events in Birmingham city center, a 17-year-old Pakistani student lost his life due to a fatal stab wound to the chest.

On January 20, tragedy struck in Birmingham city center as West Midlands Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Victoria Square.

A 15-year-old teenager is facing murder charges following the stabbing incident.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood of West Midlands Police expressed condolences, stating, “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victim.”

Another 15-year-old boy, whose identity has been withheld for legal reasons, has been released on strict police bail conditions.

The accused, whose identity is protected due to legal constraints, is scheduled to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

West Midlands Police urged anyone with information pertaining to the incident, particularly those present in the area on the day of the crime, to come forward. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.