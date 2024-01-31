Banks Lend Rs. 1.1 Trillion to Agriculture Sector in First Half of FY24

By Umer Tariq | Published Jan 31, 2024 | 7:22 pm
Agriculture money

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Financial institutions in the country disbursed loans of Rs. 1.1 trillion to the agriculture sector during the first half (July-December 2023) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

According to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), financial institutions have achieved 49 percent of the annual indicative agriculture credit target of Rs. 2,250 billion set by the central bank during the first half of FY24.

According to the breakdown of the agriculture financing during July-December 2023, the livestock and dairy sector received loans of Rs. 271 billion or 24 percent of total disbursements.

Loans of Rs. 246 billion and Rs. 174 billion were disbursed for crops and poultry respectively. Another Rs. 415 billion was disbursed for other purposes to the agriculture sector.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Umer Tariq

lens

Ayeza Khan’s Bittersweet Farewell to Mubashira From Mein By Jaan-e-Jahan’s Mahnoor
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>