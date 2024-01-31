Graana.com and Agency21 Join Forces to Introduce ‘The Avenair’: A New Standard of Luxury in Lahore’s MM Alam

In a grand celebration last weekend, Graana.com and Agency21 came together to launch The Avenair, the newest luxury residential complex on MM Alam Road, Lahore.

Avenair’s elegant range of studios, including 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, is designed for discerning individuals who value both style and comfort. The structure stands completed, with move-in scheduled within the next 6 months. This architectural masterpiece promises to be the epitome of modern living, blending elegance with functionality.

Graana.com, the exclusive marketing partner, and Agency21, the exclusive sales partner, have collaborated uniquely to bring The Avenair to fruition. This partnership symbolizes a commitment to quality and excellence, ensuring that The Avenair will not just meet but exceed expectations.

Behind The Avenair stands the vision of the late Mr. Jawad Hassan Manj, founder and CEO of JS Developers. His son, Mr. Hashaam Manj, the current CEO, passionately carries his legacy. Under his leadership, The Avenair is more than just a residential complex; it’s a tribute to a vision of innovation and excellence in real estate.

The glittering launch event was graced by the presence of Mr. Farhan Javed, the Group Director and Co-Founder of Graana.com. Mr. Javed, accompanied by his dedicated team, journeyed from Islamabad to extend his wholehearted support to the Graana central team and bestow his personal blessings upon this illustrious project.

Speaking at the event, he said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with The Avenair team in bringing this masterpiece to life. Lahore has always been close to our hearts, and The Avenair perfectly aligns with our vision to focus on community projects and elevate Pakistan’s real estate. We look forward to future collaborations and ventures that will further enhance this beautiful city.”

The CEO of Avenair, Mr. Hashaam Manj also stressed upon similar ideas in his address. “We are grateful for the support of Graana.com and Agency21 in realizing the dream of Avenair. This project is not just about luxury apartments; it’s about crafting a legacy of elegance and unparalleled living experiences.” Said Mr. Manj.

During this momentous occasion, both Graana.com and The Avenair exchanged shields and souvenirs, cementing their partnership and expressing their shared commitment to forging a prosperous future together.

The Avenair, with the combined strength of its partners, is a catalyst for change in Lahore’s real estate landscape. Its strategic location, coupled with unparalleled amenities, makes it a coveted address gives Lahoris a project that ensures investment security and promises to redefine community living.