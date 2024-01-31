Oman Air Stops Flights to 2 Pakistani Cities

Oman’s national airline, Oman Air, has announced to halt its flight operations to two major cities in Pakistan – Islamabad and Lahore.

In a statement recently, the airline announced that it would be discontinuing its flight operation to these two cities. However, it would continue to operate flights to Sialkot.

The decision was taken as part of the plans to improve the financial performance of the carrier. Furthermore, Oman Air has also confirmed the introduction of measures to optimize its schedule, effective from this summer.

In a press release, the carrier said, “To better cater to the Omani market and serve key flows in and out of Oman, flight times have been revised for several of its destinations, with emphasis on more favorable slots to offer greater convenience for direct passengers and maximize connection windows.”

Moreover, the airline has reiterated its commitment to regularly reviewing its strategy to adjust to changing market dynamics and identify new opportunities.

The cancellation of flights to Lahore and Islamabad presents a challenge for travelers from these cities. Now, they will have to travel to Sialkot to board their flights.

It should be noted that Sialkot is situated approximately 132 kilometers away from Lahore and around 238 kilometers from Islamabad.