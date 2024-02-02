Ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif Wants Political Parties to Sign a Charter of Economy

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again called for all political parties in Pakistan to consider signing a Charter of the Economy, emphasizing its importance for the betterment of the country. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) leader shared his views during a conversation with Shayan Mahmud on ProPakistani’s podcast, ‘How Does It Work?’

In response to a question posed, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the crucial role that a new Charter of Economy could play in advancing the nation’s progress. He pointed out that without such a charter, it would be challenging for Pakistan to make significant strides in economic development.

Notably, Shehbaz Sharif had previously made a similar proposal during his tenure as the opposition leader in the previous government. He revealed that he had approached former Prime Minister Imran Khan with the idea of signing a Charter of the Economy. However, according to Sharif, Khan not only declined the proposition but also ridiculed it.

This is not the first time Shehbaz Sharif has advocated for the concept of a Charter of the Economy. Last year, he emphasized that the “Charter of Economy appears to be the only way forward for our political parties to achieve prosperity for our people.”

The concept of a Charter of Economy finds its roots in the 2006 Charter of Democracy (CoD), a historic collaboration between political rivals Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. The CoD aimed to promote civilian supremacy in the country, demonstrating the potential for political cooperation towards a common goal.

