SIFC Gives Approval for  Strategic Canals Vision 2030 and FBR Reforms

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened the 9th meeting of its Apex Committee today to review various initiatives being steered through the SIFC forum and also gave principle approval for Strategic Canals Vision 2030 and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Reforms.

The meeting was chaired by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by the Chief of the Army Staff, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers, and high-level government officials.

The ministries presented progress on the projects and policy initiatives and gave plans for subsequent endeavors to attract investment. The committee showed profound satisfaction with overall progress and appreciated the ‘Whole of Government Approach’ in realizing the envisioned dividends.

The committee reviewed progress on various measures and appreciated the contribution made to improving macro and micro-economic conditions of the country.

The committee commended the steps taken to build a sustainable ecosystem for nurturing latent potential and attracting investments, with special emphasis on cross-sectoral policy interventions, human resource development, infrastructural uplift, and strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanism.

The committee reviewed and appreciated the progress on the level of economic engagements with friendly countries and underscored the need to efficiently realize investment commitments into economic dividends.

The Chief of the Army Staff assured the firm resolve of the Pakistan Army to support the government’s initiatives for the economic stability of the country and the socio-economic well-being of its people.

In the end, the Prime Minister appreciated the role of SIFC, ministries, departments, and affiliated stakeholders in accomplishing the major economic milestones as part of the interim government and setting the pace for future endeavors.

He also urged the incoming government to ensure continuity of economic policies by capitalizing on the positive momentum established by SIFC, in the larger interest of the country.