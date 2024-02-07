IHC Suspends Committee Formed for FBR’s Restructuring

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the notification for the constitution of the Implementation and Asset Distribution Committee (I&ADC) on the restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

On a petition filed by an Inland Revenue officer of the FBR, the IHC suspended the said notification on Wednesday.

The high-level committee on FBR reforms was constituted despite the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barring the prime minister from proceeding with FBR’s restructuring till the new government is formed.

The caretaker government constituted an eight-member high-level implementation and asset distribution committee (I&ADC) for the restructuring of FBR.

The Ministry of Finance notified the I&ADC headed by the Minister for Finance and Revenue, while Secretary Law and Justice, Dr Musharraf R Cyan, Dr Manzoor Ahmad, Syed Nadeem Rizvi, Mukarram Jah Ansari, Afaq Ahmad Qureshi, and Additional Secretary Sajid Mehmood Qazi were its members.

The Federal Cabinet had approved FBR’s Summary for Restructuring and Digitization; however, the ECP asked the prime minister to hold the restructuring until the formation of a new government.

The terms of reference (TORs) of the I&ADC included the completion and coordination of 12 tasks pertaining to legal and human resources.

The court has issued notices to the FBR and other relevant departments to submit their comments.