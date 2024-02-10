Multiple US Lawmakers Want Transparent Investigation Before Recognizing Elections in Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 10, 2024 | 3:47 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Multiple US lawmakers have voiced their concerns regarding the recently held general elections in Pakistan. The US lawmakers took to their X accounts to share their opinions.

Congresswoman Michelle Steel said that free and fair elections are essential to democracies. She suggested that an “investigation of allegations of fraud in Pakistan’s latest elections would be wise.”

Congresswoman Susie Lee voiced her support for the US Department of State’s call “for a full investigation into claims of interference or fraud in Pakistan’s recent elections.”

Representative Lisa McClain also shared a similar opinion. She added that the “sanctity of free and fair elections is pivotal to upholding democracy around the globe.”

Congressman Greg Casar urged the US to “ensure that a credible, independent investigation is completed before recognizing a result.”

Representative Ilhan Omar said, “Pakistani people deserve nothing less than a transparent democratic process and true representative government.”

She called on the “State Department to refrain from recognizing the results until credible, independent investigations have been conducted into the numerous allegations of misconduct.”

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett expressed her concern regarding the “reports of vote manipulation and interference in Pakistan’s election.”

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Pakistani Celebrities Express Disappointment Over Delayed Election Results, Suspect Rigging
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>