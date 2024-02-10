Multiple US Lawmakers Want Transparent Investigation Before Recognizing Elections in Pakistan

Multiple US lawmakers have voiced their concerns regarding the recently held general elections in Pakistan. The US lawmakers took to their X accounts to share their opinions.

Congresswoman Michelle Steel said that free and fair elections are essential to democracies. She suggested that an “investigation of allegations of fraud in Pakistan’s latest elections would be wise.”

Free and fair elections are essential to democracies. An investigation of allegations of fraud in Pakistan’s latest elections would be wise.https://t.co/sG5balL2Bc — Rep. Michelle Steel (@RepSteel) February 9, 2024

Congresswoman Susie Lee voiced her support for the US Department of State’s call “for a full investigation into claims of interference or fraud in Pakistan’s recent elections.”

I join the @StateDept in calling for a full investigation into claims of interference or fraud in Pakistan's recent elections.



This is another reminder that democracy is fragile and we must stand together to protect it here at home and abroad.https://t.co/IJgqXBun0p — Congresswoman Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) February 9, 2024

Representative Lisa McClain also shared a similar opinion. She added that the “sanctity of free and fair elections is pivotal to upholding democracy around the globe.”

The sanctity of free and fair elections is pivotal to upholding democracy around the globe. I stand by calls from the @StateDept to investigate claims of election fraud or interference in Pakistan. Your vote is your freedom.https://t.co/ytR95hBVJc — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) February 9, 2024

Congressman Greg Casar urged the US to “ensure that a credible, independent investigation is completed before recognizing a result.”

I echo the @StateDept call for an investigation of election interference & fraud in Pakistan. The U.S. should ensure that a credible, independent investigation is completed before recognizing a result. We must protect democracy & the will of the people. https://t.co/LHcAIQuKc1 — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) February 9, 2024

Representative Ilhan Omar said, “Pakistani people deserve nothing less than a transparent democratic process and true representative government.”

She called on the “State Department to refrain from recognizing the results until credible, independent investigations have been conducted into the numerous allegations of misconduct.”

I am deeply troubled by reports of interference in this week's election in Pakistan. The legitimacy of any incoming government rests on fair elections, free of manipulation, intimidation, or fraud. The Pakistani people deserve nothing less than a transparent democratic process… — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 9, 2024

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett expressed her concern regarding the “reports of vote manipulation and interference in Pakistan’s election.”