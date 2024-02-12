Pakistani Sports Legends’ Memorabilia to be Auctioned for Noble Cause

Memorabilia of Pakistani sports legends will be auctioned on February 23, 2024, to raise money for educating underprivileged children in Sindh.

According to the details, a charity auction will be held at a hotel by two non-profit groups, the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) and the Green Crescent Trust (GCT), to support education.

Five years ago, SAF and GCT partnered to enroll kids not attending school in Sindh. They now run seven schools in remote parts of Karachi, educating over 2,433 children from poor families.

SAF runs 15 schools nationwide with 5,000 students, while GCT, established 29 years ago, has 166 schools in rural Sindh with over 31,799 students from needy families.

The auction will feature memorabilia from famous Pakistani athletes like Shahid Afridi, Jahangir Khan, and others. Prominent businesspeople from Karachi will attend, along with SAF Chairman Shahid Afridi and squash legend Jahangir Khan, to support education for underprivileged children.

Furthermore, poets AH Khanzada and Hakeem Nasif will entertain with humorous poetry. SAF’s chairman hopes for strong support from Karachi’s business community to help educate children from poor backgrounds.

Meanwhile, GCT’s CEO, Zahid Saeed, aims to collaborate with NGOs, government agencies, and philanthropists to quickly address the issue of out-of-school children in Sindh.