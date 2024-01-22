Huawei P70 Could Launch in March With Same Camera Sensor

Huawei is currently in the active stages of development for its highly anticipated P70 series of smartphones, slated to succeed the well-received P60 series. It appears that the release date for this new series may arrive earlier than initially projected, with March being a potential launch window.

These insights have surfaced courtesy of Weibo tipster ‘Smart Pikachu’, and they align closely with a previous leak that hinted at a launch either towards the end of March or the beginning of April in 2024.

Moreover, Smart Pikachu has shared details about the camera features that the upcoming P70 series is set to offer. According to this source, Huawei is adopting the capabilities of the Sony IMX989 sensor, which made its debut some time ago. This sensor promises significant enhancements in aperture and focusing, translating into a superior imaging experience compared to its predecessors.

Huawei also has aspirations to delve into the world of near-2K-resolution screens later in the year.

In recent developments, Digital Chat Station has unveiled fresh insights regarding the camera specifications within the forthcoming P70 series from Huawei. Among the highlights, the series is poised to integrate the Huawei OV50H physical variable aperture. Notably, Huawei appears to be adopting a dual-sensor strategy, featuring both the 1/1.3-inch OV50H sensor and the more expansive 1.02-inch IMX989 sensor in various models across the series.

For the flagship model, the P70 Art, all signs point to the utilization of the Sony IMX989 sensor, aligning seamlessly with the predictions made by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Furthermore, Kuo has hinted at an intriguing addition to the P70 Art’s camera setup—a unique 1G6P glass-plastic hybrid lens.

Rumor has it that these devices will sport a 1.5K quad-curved 6.7-inch display, characterized by minimal bezels. Huawei is turning to domestic OLED manufacturers such as BOE, COST, Visionox, and Tianma.

One of the stand-out design elements is the unique triangular-patterned triple-lens rear camera setup, adorned with Huawei’s XMAGE branding.

Furthermore, the series is poised to deliver reliable endurance with a 5000 mAh battery. The inclusion of stereo dual speakers with a receiver is expected. As for the base model, the Huawei P70 is rumored to be powered by the Kirin 9000S chip, promising robust performance to complement its display and camera.