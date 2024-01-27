Huawei Enjoy 70 Lands in Global Market as Nova Y72

Huawei initially unveiled its entry-level smartphone, the Enjoy 70, back in December. Now, it is gearing up to introduce this device to international markets under a fresh moniker – the Huawei Nova Y72.
The device has made its debut on the company’s official website in South Africa, and it bears a striking resemblance to its original design, complete with the same marketing visuals that were first showcased. Notably, the Nova Y72 retains the dedicated X Button for quick access to apps, a feature that has resonated with users.
Under the hood, the Nova Y72 is armed with a robust 6,000 mAh battery, ensuring ample endurance for extended usage. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the presence of a 50MP primary camera on the rear, complemented by a 2MP auxiliary shooter.
While detailed specifications are yet to be fully disclosed, preliminary information suggests that the Nova Y72 is equipped with a Kirin 710A chipset, and it boasts a 6.75-inch LCD with a 720p resolution.
The massive battery capacity is complemented by its support for 22.5W wired charging, facilitated through a USB-C port. While the device currently operates on HarmonyOS 4 within China, it is anticipated that the global iteration will transition to the familiar EMUI interface.
The smartphone is available in two color variants – Green and Black, presenting users with a choice of aesthetics. As for the pricing details, the Huawei Nova Y72 enters the market with a competitive starting price of $265.
While specifics regarding memory configurations remain undisclosed, further details are expected to surface in the forthcoming days.
Huawei Nova Y72 Specificatoins
- Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Expected)
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
- GPU: Mali G51 MP4
- OS: Harmony OS 4
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.75″ TFT LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 260 ppi, 60Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: N/A
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB (China)
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
- Colors: Green, Black
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 6,000 mAh, 22.5W fast charging
- Price: $265