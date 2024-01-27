Huawei Enjoy 70 Lands in Global Market as Nova Y72

Huawei initially unveiled its entry-level smartphone, the Enjoy 70, back in December. Now, it is gearing up to introduce this device to international markets under a fresh moniker – the Huawei Nova Y72.

The device has made its debut on the company’s official website in South Africa, and it bears a striking resemblance to its original design, complete with the same marketing visuals that were first showcased. Notably, the Nova Y72 retains the dedicated X Button for quick access to apps, a feature that has resonated with users.

Under the hood, the Nova Y72 is armed with a robust 6,000 mAh battery, ensuring ample endurance for extended usage. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the presence of a 50MP primary camera on the rear, complemented by a 2MP auxiliary shooter.

While detailed specifications are yet to be fully disclosed, preliminary information suggests that the Nova Y72 is equipped with a Kirin 710A chipset, and it boasts a 6.75-inch LCD with a 720p resolution.

The massive battery capacity is complemented by its support for 22.5W wired charging, facilitated through a USB-C port. While the device currently operates on HarmonyOS 4 within China, it is anticipated that the global iteration will transition to the familiar EMUI interface.

The smartphone is available in two color variants – Green and Black, presenting users with a choice of aesthetics. As for the pricing details, the Huawei Nova Y72 enters the market with a competitive starting price of $265.

While specifics regarding memory configurations remain undisclosed, further details are expected to surface in the forthcoming days.

Huawei Nova Y72 Specificatoins