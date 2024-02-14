NED University Set to Install New Hockey Austro Turf

The NED University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi has installed a brand-new Hockey Austro turf to enhance the infrastructure in the university premises and elevate the facility for the betterment of the sport.

According to sources, the base of the Austro turf has been installed, which was specially imported from England, and by the end of March, the synthetic Hockey turf will be completed. The ‘blue turf’ is often used in modern hockey, and European teams have now become great proponents of it in the 21st century.

The premises of the university, already consist of a cricket ground with floodlights, a squash court, a tartan track for athletes, tennis courts, and a synthetic football turf for players who are interested in diverse fields of sports.

The Higher Education Commission is also looking to conduct inter-university matches between different sports at the sports complex of NED University.

Pakistan Hockey team has not been in great form due to a lack of funding from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and also due to non-payment issues of national hockey players.

Pakistan skipper Ammad Butt recently posted on social media that the players had not been paid salaries for the last six months and they were playing without any incentives.

On this statement, PHF ousted him from the Hockey 5s FIH World Cup without any logical explanation regarding the matter.

Pakistan Hockey team finished 4th in the Paris Olympics qualifiers and failed to qualify for the grant event for the third time in a row while the 5s Hockey team finished 9th in the World Cup and clinched the Challenger’s Trophy without substantial backing from the government.