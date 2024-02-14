Rawalpindi to Set Up Multiple Ramadan Bazaars

The district administration of Rawalpindi has devised a strategy to set up affordable markets (bachat bazaar) to provide subsidized food essentials during the holy month of Ramadan.

The subsidized food items will include vegetables, fruits, meat, chicken, eggs, flour, sugar, ghee, and oil.

ALSO READ Indonesia Imposes Tourism Tax in Bali

Seventeen such markets are scheduled to be established across the district at these locations: Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Dhoke Hassu, Khayaban Sir Syed, Allama Iqbal Park Double Road, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Chakri Road Chowk, Morgah, Chohar Chowk, and Chongi 22.

Six additional markets will be set in the tehsils of Murree, Kotli Sattian, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan, Gujjar Khan, and Taxila.

Moreover, 24 handcart bazaars across the city and cantonment areas have been designated as subsidized essential goods sale centers for the holy month.

According to details, these Ramazan sasta bazaars will be set up on the 25th of Shaban and will remain operational until the end of Ramazan.

From the 20th of Ramazan onwards, the same bazaars will declared as Eid bazaars. They will be offering festive items and other Eid essentials, including fancy clothing for children.

ALSO READ Islamabad Faces Water Supply Challenges Amid Khanpur Dam Canal Cleaning

The government will suggest prices for items at the cheap Ramadan bazaars. To facilitate those fasting, each cheap Ramazan market will feature a dedicated sugar stall, while flour will be supplied from trucks parked near the bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema revealed that each Ramazan bazaar will have a separate in-charge assigned to oversee prices and security.