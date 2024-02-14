Islamabad Faces Water Supply Challenges Amid Khanpur Dam Canal Cleaning

The annual cleaning of the Khanpur Dam canal has prompted a significant reduction in water supply to Islamabad, posing challenges for residents and authorities alike.

While efforts are underway to mitigate the impact, concerns remain about potential shortages in the coming months.

The decrease in water supply from the Khanpur Dam by 60%, translating from less than 10 million gallons to 4 million gallons, has necessitated adjustments in water distribution across the city. Sectors F-10, F-11, G-10, G-11, and D-12 are anticipated to bear the brunt of this reduction, prompting the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to swiftly devise alternative supply arrangements.

One such measure involves increasing the water supply from the Simly Dam by 2 million gallons, augmenting it from 22 million gallons to 24 million gallons. This allocation seeks to alleviate the strain on affected sectors and ensure a more equitable distribution of water resources.

Despite these proactive steps, CDA officials caution that Islamabad’s water reserves are finite, estimating a two-month supply remaining. In the absence of sufficient rainfall, the city could face severe water shortages in June and July, highlighting the vulnerability of its water supply infrastructure to seasonal variations.

The current disparity between water demand and supply underscores longstanding challenges in meeting the city’s growing needs. With a demand of 120 million gallons but only 55 to 60 million gallons being supplied, Islamabad grapples with an imbalance that requires sustained investment and innovation in water management practices.

Tube wells and water works play a crucial role in bolstering the city’s water supply, contributing 30 million gallons and 2 to 3 million gallons, respectively. However, their capacity alone may not suffice to bridge the gap between demand and supply, necessitating a multifaceted approach to address Islamabad’s water security concerns.

As the cleaning of the Khanpur Dam canal progresses over the next ten days, stakeholders remain vigilant in monitoring the situation and implementing contingency measures as needed. While challenges persist, the collective efforts of authorities and residents reflect a commitment to navigating through this period of transition with resilience and adaptability.