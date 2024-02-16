PSL 9: Multan Sultan’s Strengths, Weaknesses and X-Factor

Multan Sultans have dominated as one of the finest teams in the PSL in the recent years, however, they have closely missed out on the title twice being the runners up. In PSL 9, Multan Sultans will look to finish the deal and perch another trophy in their shelves.
Here’s a detailed look at Multan Sultans for PSL 9:
PSL 9 Squad
Under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans have roped in a squad eager to complete the final step and lift the trophy. International stars like Reeza Hendricks, Chris Jordan and David Willey as well as the national players like Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah are set to don the colors of Multan Sultans, adding to the enthusiasm among the fans of the franchise.
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Khushdil Shah
|Usama Mir
|Abbas Afridi
|Ihsanullah*
|Faisal Akram
|Dawid Malan
|Reeza Hendricks
|Reece Topley*
|Tayyab Tahir
|Shahnawaz Dahani
|Mohammad Ali
|Usman Khan
|Yasir Khan
|Chris Jordan
|Aftab Ibrahim
|David Willey
|Johnson Charles
|Muhammad Shahzad
Previous PSL Finishes
Multan Sultans have been missing out on the PSL titles by extremely fine margins for the last couple of years. The Sultans will be looking to break the curse and lift the trophy after being runners up for the last two seasons. Having a strong team, Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan are sure to put up a fight to follow.
|PSL Edition
|Year
|Position finished
|1
|2016
|Did not exist
|2
|2017
|Did not exist
|3
|2018
|5th
|4
|2019
|5th
|5
|2020
|3rd
|6
|2021
|Champions
|7
|2022
|Runner-up
|8
|2023
|Runner-up
Strengths
Star-studded batting lineup
Multan Sultans have one of the best batters of the format as their captain, Mohammad Rizwan. The Pakistani wicket-keeper batter has performed consistently in the international and franchise cricket. Joining Mohammad Rizwan is a new opening partner, Reeza Hendricks who is equally in his records. Moreover, they have roped in the English star Dawid Malan, known for his explosive batting style and match-winning abilities.
The national stars Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah will be joining David Willey and Johnson Charles to form the middle-order while the emerging options are just as exciting, providing Multan Sultans with a power-packed batting outfit.
|Player Name
|Matches
|Runs
|Bat Av
|Strike Rate
|Reeza Hendricks
|202
|5731
|34.73
|126.4
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|242
|4773
|29.46
|129.13
|Khushdil Shah
|155
|2742
|26.36
|134.6
|Dawid Malan
|326
|8877
|32.63
|129.27
|Mohammad Rizwan
|248
|7214
|43.45
|126.36
|Tayyab Tahir
|36
|1052
|36.27
|131
|Usman Khan
|28
|730
|29.2
|139.04
|Yasir Khan
|6
|106
|17.66
|127.71
|David Willey
|281
|3798
|23.44
|134.82
|Johnson Charles
|249
|6204
|26.62
|130.74
Weaknesses
Injured Pace Attack
Although Multan Sultans have the services of Chris Jordan, Shahnawaz Dahani and Abbas Afridi to supplement their pace attack, they have been unlucky to lose two of their key pacers. English bowler Reece Topley and national sensation Ihsanullah are both unavailable, leaving Multan Sultans short of options in the pace department.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|David Willey
|281
|280
|23.07
|Abbas Afridi
|38
|54
|20.4
|Shahnawaz Dahani
|51
|68
|22.04
|Chris Jordan
|348
|362
|27.38
X-Factor
The wrist-spinner Faisal Akram is an emerging spinner who has joined Multan Sultans after having his initial phase of PSL with Karachi Kings. The left-arm wrist spinner can be a vital edge to the bowling lineup of Multan Sultans, setting them apart from other teams. If Faisal Akram manages to click into his form, his performance can be a crucial contribution to Multan Sultans’ campaign in the ninth edition of the tournament.