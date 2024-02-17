Check Out the Glittering PSL 9 Opening Ceremony [Images and Video]

Pakistan Super League (PSL), Season 9, opening ceremony captured the attention of the nation as the countdown for the start of the season comes to an end.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, prepared itself for the mega-event that was attended by the masses. Pop stars such as Noorie, Ali Zafar, Aima Baig and legendary Arif Lohar performed to make the audience upbeat.

Natasha Baig and Leo Twins' soulful rendition of the National Anthem 🇵🇰 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.#HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 #PSL9pic.twitter.com/W3IUhogGYU — Rizwan Babar Army (@RizwanBabarArmy) February 17, 2024

The stage prepared for the ceremony was shaped like a star. It represented the star of Pakistan’s national flag, giving an indication of national unity.

Welldone PSL for hosting a spectacular opening night in Lahore! Full of colours lights music and fun. Excellent 👍🏻 Kudos to organisers and best wishes to all teams . #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/FqrqK2Drv3 — Rezz Aly Shah (@rezzalyshah) February 17, 2024

The spectators shared their opinions on social media. Going by the popular narrative, they were happy with the arrangements and the spectacle on show.

Check out the full opening ceremony:

PSL-9 starts with reigning champions, Lahore Qalandars, facing Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium. The two teams have won two titles each, and have the chance to become the first ‘three-time winner’ this season.

