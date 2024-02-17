How to Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with Islamabad United in the opening game of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

The encounter, which is expected to be highly anticipated, will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and can be viewed through PSL Live Streaming.

Both teams have won the PSL twice and Lahore Qalandars remains the only team to win the competition back-to-back under the captaincy of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Islamabad United won the PSL in its inaugural season when they defeated the Quetta Gladiators back in the final of 2016 and they triumphed in the 2018 PSL final in a close match against Peshawar Zalmi.

The match will be broadcast live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website. Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Mobile Streaming

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android iOS 1. tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK –

Web Streaming

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

