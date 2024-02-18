How to Watch Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Known as the most data-driven franchise in Pakistan Super League, Multan Sultans face Karachi Kings in the third match of PSL9. Karachi enters the arena with a new captain and management as they try to defeat the old ways of running the franchise.

Multan, run by Ali Tareen, has a new management as well and they try to bounce back after losing their strategist, Haider Azhar, to KK. The encounter, which is expected to be highly anticipated, will take place in the Multan Stadium and can be viewed through PSL Live Streaming.

The match will be broadcast live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website. Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Mobile Streaming

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android iOS 1. tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK –

Web Streaming

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

